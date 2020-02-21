R.A.P. Ferreira – “Leaving Hell”

R.A.P Ferreira is Rory Ferreira, the rapper formerly known as Milo. A couple of years ago, after releasing the excellent album Budding Ornithologists Are Weary Of Tired Analogies, Ferreira announced that Milo was “officially finished” and changed his name. Next month, Ferreira will release Purple Moonlight Pages, the first album under his new moniker. We’ve already heard the early single “Doldrums.” Today, Ferreira has shared a second one.

If you were worried about Ferreira after the whole name-change business, the new song “Leaving Hell” is proof that you shouldn’t be. “Leaving Hell” is about as good as abstract and insular jazz-rap gets. Purple Moonlight Pages is credited to R.A.P. Ferreira And The Jefferson Park Boys. The Jefferson Park Boys, it turns out, are the production trio of Kenny Segal, Mike Parvizi, and Mr. Carmack, who handled the entire album. Over their contemplative and organic jazz-laced beat, Ferreira goes off on philosophical tangents and sounds as sharp as he ever has. The song also has a truly great psychedelic animated video from director Ben Clarkson. It features Ferreira taking off into space on a trumpet-shaped rocket and getting into some 2001: A Space Odyssey infinite territory. Check it out below.

This isn’t the only new video that Ferreira has out today. Last year, he and his Ruby Yacht crew released the group album 37 Gems. Today, they’ve got a video for the song “Bulging Envelope,” and it features them going off in some quaint tiny town square, passing around glowing orbs. Check out out below.

37 Gems is out now on Ruby Yacht. Purple Moonlight Pages is out 3/6 on the same label.