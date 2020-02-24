Yeasayer Sue Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd

Yeasayer broke up at the end of last year after releasing five albums but it appears that the Brooklyn band is not resting in peace.

As TMZ reports, Yeasayer have sued Kendrick Lamar and the Weeknd over their Black Panther soundtrack song “Pray For Me.” The lawsuit alleges that the song steals a “distinctive choral performance” from their 2007 All Hour Cymbals track “Sunrise,” which they describe as “comprised of male voices singing in their highest registers, with animated, pulsing vibrato.”

Yeasayer are saying that Lamar and the Weeknd used a modified version of the song to “conceal the infringement,” but that it is still “immediately recognizable” as their material. Per TMZ, the band is asking for damages and all of “Pray For Me”‘s profits and an injunction blocking further distribution of the song.