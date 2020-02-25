THICK – “Mansplain”

THICK are releasing their debut album, 5 Years Behind, next week. The Brooklyn-based Band To Watch have shared two tracks from it so far, “5 Years Behind” and “Bumming Me Out,” and today they’re putting out another one, “Mansplain.” It opens with 40 seconds worth of men’s echoing voices saying disparaging things about them as women before launching into a short and incisive ripper that acts as a response: “Thanks for explaining/ How to do my job/ All your suggestions/ Really helped a lot,” they sing sarcastically. Watch a video for the track below.

5 Years Behind is out 3/6 via Epitaph.