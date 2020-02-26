Vundabar – “Montage Music”

Vundabar’s latest album, Either Light, is coming out in a couple weeks. They’ve shared “Burned Off” and “Petty Crime” from it already, and today the Boston duo are back with another track, “Montage Music.” It’s jittery and melodic in turn, as Brandon Hagen hopes for something that makes life a little more streamlined: “I need montage music/ A brand new soul and a new set of clothes,” he sings in the chorus.

“‘Montage Music’ is a meditation on the way capitalism takes beautiful cycles of birth, death and rebirth and makes them ugly by making future regenerations impossible,” Hagen says of the track. “The song uses a car as the primary symbol for this as it exemplifies the unsustainable, though sometimes intoxicating, aspect of modern life. The narrator becomes fully engrossed in the vanities and demands of this life, and only at the end of the song notices a cloud of burning black smoke rising from tea being made without water, now impossible not to notice.”

Hagen wrote a whole essay for The Talkhouse about the album, which you can read here. Listen to the track below.

Either Light is out 3/13 via Gawk Records. Pre-order it here.