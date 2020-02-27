Watch David Byrne’s Saturday Night Live Promos

David Byrne is performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend in what’s shaping up to be a big 2020 for the rock legend. His show, American Utopia, is coming back to Broadway in the fall for another run of shows and it’s getting a film version directed by Spike Lee.

But before all that, he’ll be on SNL opposite host John Mulhaney, and a particularly robust spread of promos for the show has been released today. Byrne goofs off opposite Mulhaney and Heidi Gardner, who appears in a promo for the first time and gets coronated by the both of them. They all seem like they’re having a good time.

Check the promos out below.