David Byrne, The Weeknd Playing SNL

A new round of Saturday Night Live host and musical guest pairings have been announced, and they’re pretty exciting this time!

First, on 2/29, John Mulaney will host with musical guest David Byrne, who has been making the rounds promoting his Broadway show American Utopia. This will mark Byrne’s first SNL appearance since he performed on the show in 1989 (pictured) with host Woody Harrelson; he also played the show with Talking Heads in 1979. American Utopia will have wrapped up by 2/29, but presumably Byrne will be bringing its impressive choreography to SNL like he did on Fallon last fall. Byrne makes a sensible pairing with Mulaney; the former Talking Heads frontman recently appeared in Mulaney’s children’s musical comedy special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.

The following week, on 3/7, host Daniel Craig will be joined by musical guest the Weeknd. Does this mean Abel Tesfaye’s new album will be out by then or nah? Hopefully it at least means we’ll have some fresh singles by then because surely he isn’t going to do “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” yet again. Craig will be there to promote the new James Bond movie No Time To Die, but with any luck we’ll get some kind of Knives Out/Uncut Gems crossover sketch out of the Craig/Tesfaye pairing. This will be the Weeknd’s third time playing SNL and first since 2016.