Kevin Morby – “Gift Horse” & “I Was On Time”

Kevin Morby showed how ambitious his traditionalist folk-rock could be with last year’s double album Oh My God and its accompanying short film. Today, ahead of tour dates all over the world, he’s back with two new Dylanesque tracks previously only available on a 7″ that came with Oh My God pre-orders.
Morby’s touring with an eight-piece band right now, and it’s exciting to think about how rich their performances of new songs “Gift Horse” and “I Was On Time” could be. The former is a casual rambler marked by playful interplay between organ, piano, and bass — a lighthearted treatment for lyrics about the perils of forgoing help from your friends. The latter’s arrangement is just as loose and easygoing; Morby calls it “an ode to being a live performer. To being late. To arriving on time. To seeing the beautiful people who have paid to see you play music night after night all across the world. To throwing them roses. To the gift of live performance and the spirit of music.”
Hear “Gift Horse” and “I Was On Time” below.
TOUR DATES:
03/04 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Festival
03/05 – Sydney, AU @ The Enmore Theatre
03/07 – Golconda, AU @ A Festival Called Panama
03/09 – Brunswick West, AU @ Brunswick Music Festival
03/21 – Waterloo, IA @ Electric Park Ballroom
04/09 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
04/10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs
04/13 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
04/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
04/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
04/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
04/21 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
04/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
04/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
06/27 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society
06/28 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
06/29 – Hasselt, BE @ MOD
06/30 – Koln, DE @ Luxor
07/02 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
07/03 – Ile Du Gaou, DR @ Pointu Festival
07/04 – Paris, FR @ Days Off
07/06 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
07/07 – Nurnberg, DE @ Z-Bau
07/08 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
07/10 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/11 – Bank, HU @ Bankito Festival
07/12 – Zagreb, CR @ Mochvara Club
07/13 – Padova, IT @ Parco Della Musica
07/14 – Fribourg, CH @ Les Georges
07/16 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/18 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
07/19 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome To The Village
07/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
07/23 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
07/25 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
07/26 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
07/27 – London, UK @ Oval Space
08/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater w/ Nathaniel Rateliff
08/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater w/ Nathaniel Rateliff