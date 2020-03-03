Kevin Morby – “Gift Horse” & “I Was On Time”

Kevin Morby showed how ambitious his traditionalist folk-rock could be with last year’s double album Oh My God and its accompanying short film. Today, ahead of tour dates all over the world, he’s back with two new Dylanesque tracks previously only available on a 7″ that came with Oh My God pre-orders.

Morby’s touring with an eight-piece band right now, and it’s exciting to think about how rich their performances of new songs “Gift Horse” and “I Was On Time” could be. The former is a casual rambler marked by playful interplay between organ, piano, and bass — a lighthearted treatment for lyrics about the perils of forgoing help from your friends. The latter’s arrangement is just as loose and easygoing; Morby calls it “an ode to being a live performer. To being late. To arriving on time. To seeing the beautiful people who have paid to see you play music night after night all across the world. To throwing them roses. To the gift of live performance and the spirit of music.”

Hear “Gift Horse” and “I Was On Time” below.

TOUR DATES:

03/04 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Festival

03/05 – Sydney, AU @ The Enmore Theatre

03/07 – Golconda, AU @ A Festival Called Panama

03/09 – Brunswick West, AU @ Brunswick Music Festival

03/21 – Waterloo, IA @ Electric Park Ballroom

04/09 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

04/10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs

04/13 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

04/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

04/21 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

04/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

06/27 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society

06/28 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

06/29 – Hasselt, BE @ MOD

06/30 – Koln, DE @ Luxor

07/02 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

07/03 – Ile Du Gaou, DR @ Pointu Festival

07/04 – Paris, FR @ Days Off

07/06 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

07/07 – Nurnberg, DE @ Z-Bau

07/08 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

07/10 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/11 – Bank, HU @ Bankito Festival

07/12 – Zagreb, CR @ Mochvara Club

07/13 – Padova, IT @ Parco Della Musica

07/14 – Fribourg, CH @ Les Georges

07/16 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/18 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

07/19 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome To The Village

07/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

07/23 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

07/25 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

07/26 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

07/27 – London, UK @ Oval Space

08/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater w/ Nathaniel Rateliff

08/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater w/ Nathaniel Rateliff