Partner – “Good Place To Hide (At The Time)”

Since releasing their debut album In Search Of Lost Time, Partner, the guitar-rock duo of lovable Canadian stoners Lucy Niles and Josée Caron, have been supplying a fairly steady stream of riffage. We’ve gotten the jokey “Lost My Pick, Can I Borrow One?,” the genre-traversing Saturday The 14th EP, and a cover of Rush’s “Limelight.” And now we’re getting more.

According to a press release, Partner spent the end of 2019 in the studio and are currently planning to release their second full-length LP sometime in 2020. But before that happens, they’re back with another one-off single, “Good Place To Hide (At The Time),” another shred-heavy anthem with some well-placed cowbell. As Partner describe the song in a statement:

“How could they see anything but the shadows if they were never allowed to move their heads?” – Plato “You find yourself in a room with a locked door. You have always been there. It is all you have ever known. You have no reason to believe you could leave, no reason to believe you would ever want to. And then one day you hear the murmurs. Faint at first, you can’t make out the words. But their very existence tells a truth that you have always known. There is something else. And you search and search and just when you are feeling spent and the bright beam of hope has faded to a glimmer, it reveals itself to you, miraculously. The key. And so you cast aside your doubt and grin with victory. But when you slide the key in, behind the door there is another locked door. The search continues. We wrote this song over the course of about a year. We had long wanted to explore the idea of hiding, of hidden truths. A chance phrase from our friend Alfred set this song in motion. We hope you enjoy our newest offering.”

– Partner 2020

Listen and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

03/07 Sudbury, ON @ Bloom 2, Townehouse

03/11 Royal Oak, MI @ Peace Spiritual Center*

03/12 Cleveland, OH @ CODA*

03/13 Louisville, KY @ TBA

03/14 Memphis, TN @ Pagan Mom House*

*w/ GRLwood

SXSW:

03/17 Austin, TX, Riot Act Media @ Swan Dive

03/18 Austin, TX StubHub @ Bangers (COLLiDE)

03/18 Austin, TX, Desert Daze @ Hotel Vegas (Voldsted)

03/19 Austin, TX @ Spider House Ballroom

03/19 Austin, TX @ Azul Roof Top Bar

03/20 Austin, TX, Side Door @ Volcom