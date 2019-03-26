Partner – “Angel’s Wings”

Next week, Band To Watch and Best New Bands Of 2017 alums Partner are following up their debut album In Search Of Lost Time with a new EP called Saturday The 14th. On “Long And McQuade,” an ode to the Canadian music store chain, the guitar-rock pranksters sang in their best Eddie Vedder impressions. On “Tell You Off,” a twangy country-pastiche goof, they trotted out some barnyard animal noises. And on new song “Angel’s Wings” and its French version “Les ailes d’un ange,” they go full power ballad, piano and strings and all. As the duo explains to Paste:

“Angel’s Wings” is a song based on a poem by Cedric Sims. It is a collaboration in the style of Elton John and Bernie Taupin. It was also inspired by the grand themes and powerful performances found in Céline Dion songs, so we made a French version too. This song is about going down to “hell” to face your greatest fears. The song explores how, by having the courage to face your fears head on, you find you possess a strength you never knew. In order to craft this song, we had to face our greatest fears as artists. So form imitates content. Facing our fears is never easy, but there is life on the other side of fear. It’s so important to remind ourselves of this. We hope our listeners can be reminded of this fundamental truth and enjoy the ride!

Listen to “Angel’s Wings” and “Les ailes d’un ange” below.

The Saturday The 14th EP is out 4/5 via Father/Daughter Records (US) / You’ve Changed Records (Canada). Pre-order it here.