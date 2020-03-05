Watch Black Crowes Brothers Cover An R.E.M. Deep Cut With Peter Buck

After years of bitter estrangement, Chris and Rich Robinson, the two brothers at the center of the Black Crowes, have finally reconciled. They played a few warm-up shows last last year, with a full reunion tour scheduled to kick off in June.

And it seems the Robinson brothers just can’t get enough of each other these days. Because before that reunion tour, they’re performing a series of acoustic concerts together as a duo under the name Brothers Of A Feather.

During a Brothers Of A Feather show in Portland last night, the Robinsons were joined during the encore by R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, who helped out with a performance of his own band’s “7 Chinese Brothers.” Watch and compare it to the original below.