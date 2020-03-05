Right now, Hamilton Leithauser, former frontman of the mighty Walkmen, seems to be preparing to announce a new solo album. Leithauser is promoting this venture in ways both traditional and not. He has already released one single, the bone-satisfying “Here They Come.” He has also blessed us with a promo video in which Ethan Hawke slams him through a table and smashes a bottle over his head.

In part two of Leithauser’s big rollout, he once again goes to visit a famous friend, bearing a cassette recording of one of his new songs. This time, the song is an as-yet-unreleased jam called “Isabella,” and the friend is Leithauser’s fellow Rostam collaborator Maggie Rogers, a New York-based singer and songwriter from a very different generation.

Leithauser, still bearing the wounds from his Ethan Hawke encounter, is ostensibly going to get a haircut from Rogers. (She uses the phrase “Pete Wentz” to describe the cut she wants to give him.) But things go kind of left when Rogers mentions that she was six years old when Leithauser put out his first record. Josh Goleman directs. Watch it all unfold below.

“Isabella” is out tomorrow.