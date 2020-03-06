Hinds – “Come Back And Love Me”

Hinds released their sophomore album, I Don’t Run, back in 2018. Early last month, the Madrid-based foursome announced that their third, The Prettiest Curse, will be out in April. Based on the album’s lead single, “Riding Solo,” and its opener, “Good Bad Times,” this will LP will be a departure from their initial garage rock sound.

They’ve solidified their friendships, upped the ante, and today are sharing the irresistible “Come Back And Love Me.” This track is clearly influenced by the band’s heritage, as it’s completely propelled by a Spanish-style guitar. Despite that foundation, the majority of the lyrics are in English, aside from a few ad-libs around the chorus. It’s an incredibly lush and tender soundscape that could easily defrost even the coldest of hearts.

Here’s what the band had to say about the song:

“Come Back And Love Me” is the most romantic song we’ve ever done. the bossa-nova vibes Amber and Ade created (they don’t like calling it bossa-nova cause it is not accurate, but i asked them and they let me use the term to describe the smoothness and flow) are the perfect rhythm section you could imagine for a song like this one. plus we went full-spaniards here. actually there are two spanish guitars, one of them is a super-small-super-cheap one that i have in madrid and was also recorded in madrid in our friends’ studio, it is actually the demo take that we didn’t wanna change! So we kept it for the song you can listen to now, it was also nice to think that a little part of the si was recorded home. the other spanish guitar is from new york but our manager don’t let me say whose was it, but it’s incredible lol and then finally there’s so many new sounds in this song cause we wanted it to be an explosion of sensations, but in an environment of joy in the end. anyway, we had real doubts about which song of the album should be the next single and when we told our team we wanted this one they all freaked out ‘cause nobody chooses ballads for a single. then i thought that we never really followed any industry rule so i think we will be okay. please come back and love me, yeah ?”

Listen to “Come Back And Love Me” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/14- Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/15 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

05/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

05/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

05/24 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

05/26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/29 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

05/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05/31 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/02 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

06/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/09 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

06/10 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

06/11 – Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

06/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues

06/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

06/16 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

06/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

The Prettiest Curse is out 4/3 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.