Last month, Yves Tumor announced a new album, Heaven To A Tortured Mind, the follow-up to 2018’s Safe In The Hands Of Love. Its lead single, “Gospel For A New Century,” made our list of the 5 best songs of the week when it came out, and today Yves Tumor is back with another new track, “Kerosene!”

The song features vocals from Diana Gordon, the behind-the-scenes pop songwriter who used to go by Wynter Gordon but has been using her birth name as of late. “Kerosene!” is a massive song filled with Prince-worshiping guitars and a constant sense of upward momentum. Yves Tumor and Gordon trade off lines about what they could mean to each other, with a self-destructive streak.

Listen below.

Heaven To A Tortured Mind is out 4/3 via Warp. Pre-order it here.