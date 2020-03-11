Protomartyr – “Processed By The Boys”

The Detroit post-punk misanthropes Protomartyr continued their rise to underground stardom with 2017’s fantastic Relatives In Descent. Since then, they’ve kept up a steady stream of short-form collaborations with the likes of Preoccupations, Spray Paint, and the Breeders’ Kelley Deal, who’s joining their live lineup for this weekend’s run of Midwest shows.
Now, it’s finally time to announce a new proper Protomartyr LP. Ultimate Success Today arrives at the end of May via Domino. In a new press bio, Raincoats member Ana de Silva writes, “The theme of things ending, above all human existence, is present and reminiscent of Cormac McCarthy’s The Road,” while singer Joe Casey compares the album, Protomartyr’s fifth, to “a possible valediction of some confusingly loud five-act play.” He says revisiting the band’s recently reissued debut No Passion All Technique reminded him of his initial urgency and made him reevaluate the chicken-egg relationship between observing the world and feeling utterly sick.
On lead single “Processed By The Boys,” out now, Casey once again casts his drunken-philosopher gaze on the world’s ills, backed by a reverb-laden stomp that builds into the kind of cacophony this band does best. Directors David Allen and Nathan Faustyn’s video mirrors that chaos, taking inspiration from Brazilian TV footage the band became obsessed with. Watch below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Day Without End”
02 “Processed By The Boys”
03 “I Am You Now”
04 “The Aphorist”
05 “June 21″
06 “Michigan Hammers”
07 “Tranquilizer”
08 “Modern Business Hymns”
09 “Bridge & Crown”
10 “Worm In Heaven”
TOUR DATES:
03/12 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village – SOLD OUT
03/13 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
03/14 – Columbus, OH @ Melted Festival – The Bluestone
03/17 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
03/18 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas w/ Wire
03/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk w/ The Spits
04/27 – London, UK @ Peckham Audio – SOLD OUT
04/28 – London, UK @ The Lexington – SOLD OUT
04/29 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire – SOLD OUT
04/30 -Utrecht, NL @ Ekko – SOLD OUT
05/02 -Berlin, DE @ Ubran Spree
05/03 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
05/04 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
05/05 – Brussels, BE @ Nuits Botanique
06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s
06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz
06/03 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
06/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
06/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
06/07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
06/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl
06/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress
06/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
06/17 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
06/20 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
06/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
06/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Ultimate Success Today is out 5/29 on Domino. Pre-order it here.