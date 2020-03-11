Protomartyr – “Processed By The Boys”

The Detroit post-punk misanthropes Protomartyr continued their rise to underground stardom with 2017’s fantastic Relatives In Descent. Since then, they’ve kept up a steady stream of short-form collaborations with the likes of Preoccupations, Spray Paint, and the Breeders’ Kelley Deal, who’s joining their live lineup for this weekend’s run of Midwest shows.

Now, it’s finally time to announce a new proper Protomartyr LP. Ultimate Success Today arrives at the end of May via Domino. In a new press bio, Raincoats member Ana de Silva writes, “The theme of things ending, above all human existence, is present and reminiscent of Cormac McCarthy’s The Road,” while singer Joe Casey compares the album, Protomartyr’s fifth, to “a possible valediction of some confusingly loud five-act play.” He says revisiting the band’s recently reissued debut No Passion All Technique reminded him of his initial urgency and made him reevaluate the chicken-egg relationship between observing the world and feeling utterly sick.

On lead single “Processed By The Boys,” out now, Casey once again casts his drunken-philosopher gaze on the world’s ills, backed by a reverb-laden stomp that builds into the kind of cacophony this band does best. Directors David Allen and Nathan Faustyn’s video mirrors that chaos, taking inspiration from Brazilian TV footage the band became obsessed with. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Day Without End”

02 “Processed By The Boys”

03 “I Am You Now”

04 “The Aphorist”

05 “June 21″

06 “Michigan Hammers”

07 “Tranquilizer”

08 “Modern Business Hymns”

09 “Bridge & Crown”

10 “Worm In Heaven”

TOUR DATES:

03/12 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village – SOLD OUT

03/13 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

03/14 – Columbus, OH @ Melted Festival – The Bluestone

03/17 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

03/18 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas w/ Wire

03/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk w/ The Spits

04/27 – London, UK @ Peckham Audio – SOLD OUT

04/28 – London, UK @ The Lexington – SOLD OUT

04/29 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire – SOLD OUT

04/30 -Utrecht, NL @ Ekko – SOLD OUT

05/02 -Berlin, DE @ Ubran Spree

05/03 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

05/04 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

05/05 – Brussels, BE @ Nuits Botanique

06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s

06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz

06/03 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

06/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

06/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl

06/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

06/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

06/17 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/20 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

06/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

06/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Ultimate Success Today is out 5/29 on Domino. Pre-order it here.