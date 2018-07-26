Protomartyr & Spray Paint – “Corinthian Leather”

Protomartyr and Spray Paint toured together back in 2014, which is when they came up with the plan to collaborate by sending each other instrumentals and having the other band sing over it. Spray Paint have been releasing a series of collaborations over the past year, as Contributors and with Ben Mackie, and Protomartyr, who released an EP of their own last month, is the latest band to team up with the Austin trio.

The band’s split 7″ is called Irony Prompts A Party Rat, and today they’re sharing “Corinthian Leather” from it, which has a Spray Point instrumental paired with Joe Casey of Protomartyr’s ashen drawl. Check it out via Brooklyn Vegan below.

Irony Prompts A Rat Party is out 8/17 via Monofonus Pres. Pre-order it here.