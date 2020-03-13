Kurt Vile – “Stranger Than Kindness” (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Cover)

Today marks the release of Songs For Australia, the new brushfire relief benefit covers album curated by Julia Stone. The comp sees artists from around the world covering songs by noteworthy Australian acts, such as the National doing “Never Tear Us Apart” by INXS and Damien Rice putting his own spin on Sia’s “Chandelier.” Laura Mvula, Sam Amidon, Martha Wainwright, and Joan As Police Woman are among the other performers contributing to the project.

Of the remaining tracks being unveiled today, probably the most intriguing is Kurt Vile’s take on “Stranger Than Kindness” from Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ 1986 LP Your Funeral… My Trial. He’s made it sound very much like a Kurt Vile song, transforming Cave’s abstract dirge into a drawling folksy ramble. It’s a lot closer to the original than Fever Ray’s 2009 version, though. Listen below.

Songs For Australia is out now via BMG. Purchase it here.