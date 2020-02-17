The National, Kurt Vile Contribute To Australia Bushfire Benefit Comp

The Australian bushfire crisis has been devastating, leaving the kind of damage that a lot of people will have to step in and help fix. Benefits and fundraisers have already been going on, with plenty of musicians rallying for the cause when appropriate. There have been concerts and calls for relief donations, and now there’s a new covers compilation meant to raise some funds for the organizations trying to grapple with the bushfires.

The new compilation is called Songs For Australia, and it features Australian songs covered by artists from around the world. The tracklist includes Damien Rice, Joan As Police Woman, Kurt Vile, Julia Stone, Martha Wainwright, Sam Amidon, Dermot Kennedy, Dope Lemon, Paul Kelly, Dan Sultan, Pomme, and Petit Biscuit. Apparently Vile offered up a rendition of Nick Cave’s “Stranger Than Kindness,” Damien Rice interpreted Sia’s “Chandelier,” and the National took on INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart.”

The whole project was conceived by Australian musician Julia Stone. As the first preview of the project, she’s shared her own contribution — a sparse, meditative cover of Midnight Oil’s “Beds Are Burning.” Check it out below.

You can find more details about the Songs For Australia benefit and different organizations it’s associated with at their official website.