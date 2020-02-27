The National – “Never Tear Us Apart” (INXS Cover)

Songs For Australia is the new Julia Stone-curated compilation benefitting Australian brushfire relief. The comp features artists including Damien Rice, Joan As Police Woman, Kurt Vile, Martha Wainwright, Sam Amidon, and more covering Australian classics by the likes of Nick Cave, Sia, Gotye, and Gang Of Youths. Upon the announcement of Songs For Australia we heard Stone’s own rendition of Midnight Oil’s “Beds Are Burning,” and today we get to hear one of the album’s most anticipated tracks.

The National’s contribution to the comp is a cover of “Never Tear Us Apart” from INXS’s world-conquering 1987 album Kick. It’s a mostly faithful rendering that nonetheless seems like it could slip right into the Trouble Will Find Me tracklist — which makes sense given that the INXS original already existed in that melancholy National sweet spot (as opposed to the tight-leather funk of “Need You Tonight,” although Matt Berninger’s stage maneuvers do bare some resemblance to Michael Hutchence’s moves in that song’s video).

The National’s “Never Tear Us Apart” cover went live today at Rolling Stone, and you can hear it below along with the original.

Songs For Australia is out 3/12 via BMG. Pre-order it here.