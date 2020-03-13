The Psychedelic Furs – “You’ll Be Mine”

The Psychedelic Furs got together in 1977 and released seven albums of dour, expansive post-punk and new wave before breaking up in 1992. At their peak, the Furs were the sort of band who absolutely dominated modern rock radio in the US, doing a form of arena-sized alternative rock that was about equidistant between U2 and the Cure. The Furs have been back together, playing live shows since 2000, but they haven’t been putting out music. This spring, though, the Furs will release Made Of Rain, their first new album in 29 years.

In May, the Psychedelic Furs will finally follow up 1991’s World Outside with the new LP Made Of Rain. (The band was supposed to tour the US in April and play a full-album performance of the new LP at London’s Royal Albert Hall in May, but I wouldn’t count on any of that happening now.) We’ve already posted the grand and expansive lead single “Don’t Believe.” Today, the band has followed that one with another new joint called “You’ll Be Mine.” “Don’t Believe” was impressive. “You’ll Be Mine” is, quite simply, stupidly good.

“You’ll Be Mine” is a huge, cavernous track that builds up to a few different crescendos and makes tremendous use of Richard Butler’s massive stentorian baritone. The band surrounds him with mandolins, woodwinds, guitar squalls, and relentless martial drumming. There are hooks all over this thing. It’s a very cool indication that the Furs aren’t just running through the reunion-band motions on this one. They’re really going for it. Listen below.

Made Of Rain is out 5/1 via Cooking Vinyl. Pre-order it here.