Psychedelic Furs Prep First New Album In 29 Years

The Psychedelic Furs are gearing up to release their first new album in 29 years. Billboard reports that the band has signed a record deal with Cooking Vinyl for an album that is scheduled to come out in the first quarter of 2020. The album will be produced by their long-time collaborator Richard Fortus. It will be their first album since 1991’s World Outside, though the band reunited in the early 2000s and have periodically toured since then.

“The Furs had been contemplating doing new songs for quite some time,” the band’s manager Rob Dillman told Billboard. “The enthusiasm and passion the label has shown for the band and the project made it an easy call…we are very excited to be doing this together.”

