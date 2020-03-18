Purity Ring – “peacefall” & “pink lightning”

In a couple weeks, Purity Ring are releasing their first new album in five years, WOMB. The duo announced their Another Eternity follow-up last month with “stardew.” A few days before they unveiled all the official details, they launched a mysterious website that led you on a digital scavenger hunt to a new song called “pink lightning.”

Today, they’re officially releasing that song. It’s a bit punchier than “stardew,” opening with a syrupy slow vocal before blooming into something more sparkling. “Warm water rises/ It still feels like I can’t stop crying/ Hold me inside it/ Still feels like the storm’s not dying,” Megan James sings in the chorus. They’re also sharing a different brand-new song, “peacefall,” a skittering whisper in which James chants: “Into the light/ Ride like a maniac.”

Listen to both below.

WOMB is out 4/3 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.