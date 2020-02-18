Purity Ring – “stardew”

Last week, Purity Ring did something distinctly 2010s: launched a mysterious website that, if you clicked around enough, led you through a maze and toward a brand-new song called “pink lightning.” Indeed, the electronic duo are ushering the new decade with a new album, the follow-up to 2015’s Another Eternity and their 2012 debut Shrines, which landed on our best albums of the 2010s list.

Today, Purity Ring are officially announcing their third album, WOMB, with another new song, “stardew.” The name is a nod to the popular video game Stardew Valley, though the song doesn’t seem to be about playing it, unless it’s about falling in love with one of its many likable characters.

It contains all the hallmarks of a song from Megan James and Corin Roddick: loping pianos and twinkles and aerated vocals and glitchy assured production. It’s the last song on their new album, which makes it a curious choice for a proper lead single, but it certainly sounds sweeping enough to suffice.

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “rubyinsides”

02 “pink lightning”

03 “peacefall”

04 “i like the devil”

05 “femia”

06 “sinew”

07 “vehemence”

08 “silkspun”

09 “almanac”

10 “stardew”

TOUR DATES:

05/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

05/04 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

05/07 Austin, TX @ ACL Live

05/08 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

05/09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/11 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/12 Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

05/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/18 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/20 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

05/23 Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Fest

05/26 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

05/27 Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Theatre

05/28 Denver, CO @ Mission

05/29 Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

05/30 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

06/01 Spokane, OR @ Knitting Factory

06/02 Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

06/03 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/04 Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

06/05 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

06/07 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

06/10 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

06/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

07/18 Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

09/04 Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

09/05 Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

09/07 Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

09/08 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

09/09 Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

09/11 Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09/12 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

09/13 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

09/15 Paris, FR @ Trabendo

09/16 Brussels, BE @ Botanique

09/17 Bristol, UK @ SWX

09/18 London, UK @ Roundhouse

WOMB is out 4/3 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.