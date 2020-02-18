Purity Ring – “stardew”

Last week, Purity Ring did something distinctly 2010s: launched a mysterious website that, if you clicked around enough, led you through a maze and toward a brand-new song called “pink lightning.” Indeed, the electronic duo are ushering the new decade with a new album, the follow-up to 2015’s Another Eternity and their 2012 debut Shrines, which landed on our best albums of the 2010s list.
Today, Purity Ring are officially announcing their third album, WOMB, with another new song, “stardew.” The name is a nod to the popular video game Stardew Valley, though the song doesn’t seem to be about playing it, unless it’s about falling in love with one of its many likable characters.
It contains all the hallmarks of a song from Megan James and Corin Roddick: loping pianos and twinkles and aerated vocals and glitchy assured production. It’s the last song on their new album, which makes it a curious choice for a proper lead single, but it certainly sounds sweeping enough to suffice.
Listen to it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “rubyinsides”
02 “pink lightning”
03 “peacefall”
04 “i like the devil”
05 “femia”
06 “sinew”
07 “vehemence”
08 “silkspun”
09 “almanac”
10 “stardew”
TOUR DATES:
05/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
05/04 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
05/07 Austin, TX @ ACL Live
05/08 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
05/09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/11 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/12 Washington, D.C. @ Anthem
05/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/18 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/20 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
05/23 Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Fest
05/26 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
05/27 Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Theatre
05/28 Denver, CO @ Mission
05/29 Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
05/30 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
06/01 Spokane, OR @ Knitting Factory
06/02 Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
06/03 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
06/04 Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
06/05 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
06/07 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
06/10 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
06/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium
07/18 Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
09/04 Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
09/05 Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
09/07 Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
09/08 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre
09/09 Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
09/11 Brighton, UK @ Chalk
09/12 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
09/13 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
09/15 Paris, FR @ Trabendo
09/16 Brussels, BE @ Botanique
09/17 Bristol, UK @ SWX
09/18 London, UK @ Roundhouse
WOMB is out 4/3 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.