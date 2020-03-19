More than 20 years ago, a bunch of guys from Boston’s intersecting hardcore and metal scenes got together to form the supergroup Old Man Gloom. Aaron Turner — then of Isis, now of Sumac — led the band, and its lineup included some true heavy hitters: Converge’s Nate Newton, Cave In’s Caleb Scofield, Zozobra’s Santos Montano. Every once in a while, Old Man Gloom would get back together and record another album of crushing and disorienting experimental metal. It ruled. It now continues to rule.

We haven’t heard from Old Man Gloom since 2014, when they pulled the extremely confusing move of releasing two different albums, both called The Ape Of God. (They also recorded a third album called The Ape Of God and sent it to music critics. For a minute, nobody knew what was going on.) In 2018, Caleb Scofield died in a car accident at the age of 39. A few months later, Old Man Gloom played a tribute show for Scofield, and Stephen Brodsky, Scofield’s bandmate in Cave In, stood in for him. Now Old Man Gloom are once again active, and Brodsky is now a full-on member of the band.

This spring, Old Man Gloom will release a new LP called Seminar VIII: Light Of Meaning. They recorded it with three different distinguished heavy-music producers: Mastodon/Isis collaborator Matt Bayles, Converge’s Kurt Ballou, and Sunn O)))’s Randall Dunn. First single “EMF,” which seems to have nothing to do with the “Unbelievable” guys, moves from ambient doom-drone sounds into guttural off-kilter riff-stomp ugliness and then back again. It is exciting, apocalyptic music, and you can hear it below.

Seminar VIII: Light Of Meaning is out 5/22 on Profound Lore.