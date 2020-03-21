Stream 2 New EPs From Priests Singer Katie Alice Greer

Priests went on hiatus last year after the release of their sophomore album The Seduction Of Kansas. But frontwoman Katie Alice Greer is still out here making music on her own under the auspices of her K A G moniker. Last month she released a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Play With Fire.” And yesterday, when Bandcamp was doing its special revenue share-waiving promotion, she put out a whole bunch of new material: two EPs and a single. This is what Greer had to say about the first EP, 3 Colors:

Three songs I recorded with friends in December 2019. Haven’t figured out what else to do with them yet, so they’re here. The songs are about a famous mom, a talking volcano, and a war vet with ptsd. While these recordings may prove to be demos for future versions of these songs, I am including the original demos-of-the-demos, which I am sure I will regret and try to delete off the internet in the morning.

Here’s her statement about the second, the noisy, lo-fi No One Else On Earth:

I started writing this last summer when the apocalypse seemed more like “the very near future” and not “right now”. It was what I did when I couldn’t figure out how to finish the “real” songs I was writing (or so I thought). I often save links to articles about space, so a few of those were my inspiration for this story about the last people on earth discovering another planet. There is a movie that goes along with it! Can’t really leave the house any time soon so, ideally it’ll be done shortly.

And there’s also the new track “Wendi Deng 2020″:

a song about Wendi Deng Murdoch I started working on this in 2017 when “I used to read sci-fi / now the news does it for me” was mostly true for me too but not as true then as it is now

Stream them all below.

<a href="http://k-a-g.bandcamp.com/album/3-colors-ep" target="_blank">3 COLORS – EP by K A G</a>

<a href="http://k-a-g.bandcamp.com/album/no-one-else-on-earth-ep" target="_blank">NO ONE ELSE ON EARTH – EP by K A G</a>