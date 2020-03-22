Stream Childish Gambino’s New Album 3.15.20

Early last Sunday morning, Donald Glover launched a new website that played what seemed to be a new Childish Gambino album on a continuous loop. It stopped streaming by the evening, but today, a week later, Glover has officially released what was on that site. It’s a new album called 3.15.20 (last Sunday’s date) and it features the previously circulated songs “Feels Like Summer,” “Algorythm,” and “Warlords.”

It also has guest appearances from Ariana Grande (“Time”), 21 Savage and Kadhja Bonet (“12.38″), Ludwig Göransson (quite a few tracks), and Glover’s own son, Legend, even gets a credit as well on “47.48.” Only two songs, “Algorythm” and “Time” have proper titles — the rest, as you can see, are marked by timestamps. It also has blank album artwork.

3.15.20 is up on streaming services now, and it’s also available back on the Donald Glover Presents website in a continuous loop. Check it out below.

3.15.20 is out now via Wolf+Rothstein/RCA Records.