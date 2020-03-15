It appears that Donald Glover has surprise released a whole new album via a website called Donald Glover Presents. At the moment, it’s only available through the site on a continuous loop and does not appear on streaming services. The site went live early on Sunday morning — it first popped up in a tweet that was circulated by a few people in Glover’s inner camp, as NME reports.

It’s unclear whether or not this project is attributed to Glover’s Childish Gambino project — he often said that he would retire the name after releasing his fourth album. Glover’s last full-length was 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!”.

The stream includes his 2018 single “Feels Like Summer” and two songs that he’s debuted live, “Warlords” and “Algorythm.” There also appears to be guest features from Ariana Grande, SZA, and 21 Savage.

You can listen to it here.