Run The Jewels – “The Yankee And The Brave”

Yesterday, Run The Jewels offered up a preview of their new album on Instagram, and today they’ve released a whole new song. It’s called “The Yankee And The Brave.”

It’s been three years since Killer Mike and El-P’s last collaborative album, RTJ3. They were scheduled to go on a massive tour with the reunited Rage Against The Machine, though that has been postponed for coronavirus-related reasons, which also means that the rollout of Run The Jewels 4 is probably a bit up in the air. “DONT ASK WHEN IT DROPS WE DONT KNOW YET WE WILL SOON,” El-P wrote in an Instagram caption yesterday.

Check it out below.