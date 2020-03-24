Melkbelly – “Sickeningly Teeth”

Back in January, the Chicago-based Band To Watch alumni Melkbelly announced their new album PITH. So far we’ve heard two singles, “LCR” and “Humid Heart.” And now, ahead of PITH’s arrival next week, the band is sharing another new one.

Melkbelly’s latest single is called “Sickeningly Teeth,” and singer Miranda Winters describes it as a “a cough syrup induced self-reflection.” Like many Melkbelly songs, there is certainly something a bit unsettling about “Sickeningly Teeth.” Winters sings over a caustic, unstable instrumental — all fuzzed-out guitars that periodically and abruptly change tempo, or suddenly part into clearer sounds. The whole thing has a queasy haze to it, and you could definitely see how it might’ve been inspired by a thickened headspace while on cough syrup.

The song comes with a video directed by Marty Schousboe, of Joe Pera Talks With You. It isn’t his first collab with Melkbelly; Schousboe also directed the videos for “Bathroom At The Beach” and “Kid Kreative.” The video features Search Party’s John Reynolds, and a series of odd, gross moments that line up well with the song’s atmosphere. Check it out below.

The band have also shared some updated tour dates after, like everyone else, their April plans were derailed by the current pandemic:

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

08/19 – Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

08/20 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

08/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

08/26 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

08/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto

PITH is out 4/3 via Wax Nine/Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.