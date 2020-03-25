Pearl Jam – “Quick Escape”

Earlier this month, Pearl Jam became one of the first major acts to postpone their touring plans because of the pandemic currently sweeping the globe. They’re the kind of band who knows what’s at stake in the world. The band’s new album Gigaton comes out later this week, and they’ve already shared a bunch of new songs: “Dance Of The Clairvoyants,” “River Cross,” “Superblood Wolfmoon.” Today, they share another new one, and it’s a song that now sounds eerily prophetic.

The new “Quick Escape” is not a song about coronavirus. It’s about environmental fears — a vision of a near-future blasted earth with precious few livable places, where old comforts and luxuries are distant memories. But it applies to what’s happening now, too. On the song, Eddie Vedder imagines roving the globe, looking for a place to live: “Crossed the border to Morocco/ Kashmir then Marrakech/ The lengths we had to go to then, to find a place Trump hadn’t fucked up yet.” Still applies!

Musically, “Quick Escape” is a monster rocker, one where bassist Jeff Ament gets to anchor everything and go in hard. “Quick Escape” never lets up over its five minutes, and it’s the kind of song that would sound really good in an arena, if anyone got a chance to hear it in an arena. Listen below.

Gigaton is out 3/27 on Republic. Pearl Jam have also commissioned a “Quick Escape” video game, and you can play it here.