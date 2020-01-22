Pearl Jam – “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”

Pearl Jam took their sweet time making Gigaton, their first album in almost seven years, and they’re taking their sweet time rolling it out too. OK, so they’ve only been at it for a couple weeks, but it sure feels like they’ve been dragging it out: First there was the augmented reality teaser, then the album and tour announcement, then the tracklist reveal.

Now they’ve finally delivered the lead single, “Dance Of The Clairvoyants.” On Twitter, Jeff Ament writes, “‘Dance’ was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration… We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.” Is it better than “Can’t Deny Me,” the 2018 fan club single that didn’t make the cut for Gigaton? How does its aesthetic compare to 2013’s Lightning Bolt, Eddie Vedder and company’s most recent LP? At the risk of enabling PJ, I’ll keep quiet and let y’all decide.

Listen below.

Gigaton is out 3/27 on UMG. Pre-order it here.