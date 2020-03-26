Trace Mountains – “Me & May”

Since his old band LVL UP broke up, Dave Benton has shifted his focus towards his solo project Trace Mountains. His new album Lost In The Country is coming out in a couple of weeks, and we’ve already heard a couple of songs from it, the title track and “Rock & Roll.”

Today, he’s sharing another new track, the lovely daydream “Me & May.” “There are two worlds,” Benton sings. “The one you’re making every day/ And the one that always gets away/ So just sing your silly song/ And someday soon we’ll all be/ Waking up on a hazy afternoon/ Drifting straight into a dream with only good things.”

“‘Me & May’ is a loose story about past-life connections,” Benton explains in a statement. “I wrote it right before we went into the studio to track drums. Our bass player Sean wants to open a café and call it Gasoline Horseys, inspired by the Sparklehorse song and the song is sort of about me & him. I asked my friend Carmen Perry to sing on the track.” Listen below.

Lost In The Country is out 4/10 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.