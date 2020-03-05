Trace Mountains – “Rock & Roll”

Dave Benton made bleary and impassioned rock ‘n’ roll music for years with his old band LVL UP. Since he’s taken up with his own Trace Mountains project, his music has gotten a little softer and cushier, but naturally that old inclination doesn’t die easy. Today, he’s sharing a new song called “Rock & Roll” off his upcoming new album Lost In The Country — he shared its title track last month — and it’s all about the ways that heavy music can provide clarity. The song

Here’s what Benton said about the track in a statement:

I wanted to write a song about rock & roll. One of our favorite bands to listen to in the van is AC/DC, and we made a playlist of songs about being a rocker. I don’t know if this really turned out how I imagined it would – I might have liked a little more machismo. For some reason, I couldn’t just write a simple song about rocking. Maybe it’s revealing of what kind of a rock band Trace Mountains is. We did manage to get a few guitar solos in there though, my favorite of which was played by New York blues guitarist Stew Cutler at the end of the song.

TOUR DATES:

05/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

05/09 Middletown, CT @ MAC 650

05/14 Albany, NY @ The Linda

05/15 Burlington, VT @ Burlington City Arts

05/16 Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club

05/17 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

05/18 Windsor, ON @ Meteor

05/19 Fort Wayne, IN @ Brass Rail

05/20 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (Downstairs)

05/21 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room

05/22 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

05/23 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project

05/29 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Cafe

05/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s

Lost In The Country is out 4/10 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.