Nation Of Language – “September Again”

Nation Of Language, the Brooklyn synth-pop Band To Watch, will release their debut album Introduction, Presence in May. (It was originally set for next week, but like many artists they are delaying the release due to the ongoing pandemic.) Today they add to a list of advance singles including “The Motorist,” “Rush & Fever,” and “Tournament” with a gloomy yet highly singable new track called “September Again.”

Ian Devaney’s lyrics on this one caught my ear immediately: “So you go back to church to reclaim the feeling/ You say you don’t understand why/ And you spend extra time standing naked in the mirror/ When you wanna wear something nice.” But what really sticks with me is the gigantic hook he affixes to the refrain, “And it’s September again!” Devaney pulls off dour ’80s bleak-UK-factory-town vocals better than most, and in combination with the trio’s steady post-punk pulse, it’s nearly irresistible.

Listen below.

Introduction, Presence is out 4/3. Pre-order it here.