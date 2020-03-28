Frank Ocean – “Dear April” & “Cayendo”

After his first PrEP+ club night in New York, Frank Ocean began listing pre-orders for 7″ singles of two new songs, “Dear April” and “Cayendo,” that he previewed during the event with remixes from Justice and Sango. And now, months later, those 7″ singles have finally shipped, with acoustic versions of the songs as the A-sides and the remixes as the B-sides. Listen to vinyl rips of “Dear April” and “Cayendo” below.

Video of "Dear April" vinyl playback courtesy of u/christygrrrl on Reddit. pic.twitter.com/W3XxraEpiP — blonded.blog (@blondedblog) March 27, 2020