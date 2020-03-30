Before he was old enough to form words or poop in a potty, Adonis Graham played a pivotal role in the most entertaining rap feud in recent years. The existence of Drake’s baby son was most newsworthy thing about “The Story Of Adidon,” the absolutely brutal Drake diss that Pusha-T released almost two years ago. That whole kerfuffle has died down, but Drake has waited until this moment to show pictures of his son to the world.

This morning, Drake posted the first public portraits of his son Adonis. In the pictures that he posted on Instagram this morning, Drake is doing normal dad stuff like staring soulfully at his kid and doing his blue-steel expression at the camera while holding his kid. Adonis is extremely cute, and he also does not look the way you might imagine Drake’s kid to look. (As some people on Twitter have pointed out, Adonis actually looks a lot like Drake’s mom.)

Along with the set of images, which also includes pictures of his parents, Drake has shared a long but vague piece of inspirational writing: “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.” If you like, you can check it out below.

Any and all snark aside: It must really suck to be away from your kid during the pandemic. Drake reportedly went into self-quarantine earlier this month after spending time around Kevin Durant, the NBA star who tested positive for COVID-19. As a dad, one of the best things about this extended moment has been getting to hang out with my kids without the outside world invading. Drake has what most of us understand to be a good life, but he doesn’t get to do that.