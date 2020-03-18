Drake Reportedly Self-Quarantines After Hanging Out With Kevin Durant

Drake has reportedly self-quarantined himself in his Toronto mansion, according to Page Six. The rapper hung out with Nets player Kevin Durant last week. Durant, along with three other Nets players, announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus yesterday.

Drake’s most recent Instagram post is of him hanging out with Durant. The caption: “life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up.” Prescient! A couple days ago, he posted a video to his Instagram story from his personal basketball court saying, “My life for the next however long.”

Just today, the United States and Canada mutually agreed to close its borders with each other except for essential travel.

At least Drake has something to celebrate while he’s on his own: He just recently broke the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 appearances of all time. Glasses up!