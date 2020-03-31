Jess Williamson – “Infinite Scroll”

In May, Jess Williamson is releasing a new album, Sorceress, the follow-up to 2018’s Cosmic Wink. She shared “Wind On Tin” from it in February, and today she’s back with another single, “Infinite Scroll,” a lovely and lush song about the limitless expanse of time. “You watched me laugh in the face of the clock/ And fall downstairs with barely a knock,” she sings in the chorus. “I was on one then, really leading the pack/ Swearin love can’t die when I believed that.”

The song comes with a Jim Larson-directed video in which Williamson plays a runaway bride. She sets up some context in her statement:

We shot this video in early February, when the Coronavirus was a distant murmur and not an immediate threat here in the US. It was lurking in the ether though, and of course on some level we were aware of it, but we couldn’t have imagined at the time where we’d all be today. But something was clearly tapping on our subconscious minds, because we made a video about running away from this world and escaping to another planet. Which sounds like a pretty nice option at the moment.



Jim and I came up with this idea of a runaway bride with an extraterrestrial twist. The dress I’m wearing is my mom’s wedding dress. She bought it in 1979 off the rack at Neiman Marcus in Dallas. The veil is hers as well. Her mom sewed every pearl onto it by hand. It felt really special to wear that dress, almost holy. The first time I put it on it was surprisingly emotional for me. Jim and I are both drawn to the landscape of the Southwest, and we were talking about the musician Jim Sullivan’s mysterious story, how he disappeared in the desert in New Mexico. I’ve spent a lot of time in New Mexico, it’s a place that’s near and dear to my heart. It felt right to make the video out there.

Watch and listen below.

Sorceress is out 5/15 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.