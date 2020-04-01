Purity Ring – “I Like The Devil”

Purity Ring’s new album WOMB, their first in five years, comes out this Friday. The duo of Megan James and Corin Roddick will do an AMA on the popheads subreddit at 4PM ET that day to celebrate. And today, they’re sharing one last single before the LP hits, “I Like The Devil,” following previously shared tracks “stardew,” “peacefall,” and “pink lightning.” “I like the devil can fly/ I read her sweet mind last night/ I like God can fly/ I held a candle over her fright,” James sings over portentous piano chords in the song’s hook. Listen below.

WOMB is out 4/3 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.