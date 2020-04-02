Thundercat – “Interstellar Love”

Tomorrow, Thundercat is returning with his great new album It Is What It Is. He’s been steadily teasing it for a while now, first with the funky bursts of “Black Qualls,” then the smooth and infectious “Dragonball Durag,” and then the more introspective “Fair Chance.” And today, he’s sharing one more track.

The latest preview It Is What It Is comes in the form of “Interstellar Love.” Thundercat, of course, has a rich and diverse history of collaborations, and “Interstellar Love” features contributions from some of his longtime, go-to partners — Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, and his older brother Ronald Bruner, Jr. And while Thundercat’s music always has a lot of different ideas and layers working together, the presence of his friends and family on “Interstellar Love” makes it a particularly dynamic cut.

So far, we’ve heard some of the more direct material from It Is What It Is. But “Interstellar Love” stays true to its name, and allows Thundercat to exercise his spacier side. This is the stuff he does so well, a genre hybrid that feels both classic and futuristic, a star-gazing funk-jazz vision quest to another galaxy. Check it out below.

It Is What It Is is out 4/3 on Brainfeeder. Pre-order it here.