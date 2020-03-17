Thundercat – “Fair Chance” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B)

Thundercat is releasing a new album, It Is What It Is, next month. He’s shared “Black Qualls and “Dragonball Durag” from it already. Last week, he went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the former, and he used the televised opportunity to pay tribute to his late collaborator and friend Mac Miller, something he has done in the past.

It Is What It Is’s next single, “Fair Chance,” is another tribute to Miller, and Thundercat recruited Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B for the track, two artists that have also worked with Mac in the past. It’s a gorgeous and emotional song, with languid and lush harmonies. “You’re not around/ So hard to get over it/ Tried to get under it/ Stuck in between/ It is what it is,” goes its central refrain.

“This song is about Mac… when he passed it shook the ground for the artist community,” Thundercat said in a statement. “Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did.”

Listen to it below.

It Is What It Is is out 4/3 on Brainfeeder. Pre-order it here.