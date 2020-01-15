Thundercat – “Black Qualls” (Feat. Steve Lacy & Steve Arrington)

Thundercat always stays busy, but the Los Angeles bass wizard hasn’t released an album of his own since 2017’s Drunk. Fortunately, that’s about to change. In April, Thundercat is coming back with a new album called It Is What It Is, executive produced by Flying Lotus and featuring a crew of collaborators including Ty Dolla $ign, Childish Gambino, Lil B, Kamasi Washington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, and Zack Fox. And today, he’s sharing one of its songs.

“Black Qualls” finds Thundercat teaming up with one his heroes in funk icon Steve Arrington, who Thundercat has been a fan of since he was a teenager, and the Internet’s Steve Lacy, who Thundercat says is “the physical incarnate of the Ohio Players in one person — he genuinely is a funky ass dude.” (The album version of the song also features Childish Gambino.) Listen to “Black Qualls” and check out the details of It Is What It Is below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lost In Space / Great Scott / 22-26″

02 “Innerstellar Love”

03 “I Love Louis Cole (Feat. Louis Cole)

04 “Black Qualls” (Feat. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, & Childish Gambino)

05 “Miguel’s Happy Dance”

06 “How Sway “

07 “Funny Thing”

08 “Overseas” (Feat. Zack Fox)

09 “Dragonball Durag”

10 “How I Feel”

11 “King Of The Hill “

12 “Unrequited Love”

13 “Fair Chance” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B)

14 “Existential Dread”

15 “It Is What It Is”

CREDIT: Parker Day

TOUR DATES:

02/28 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

02/29 Portland, OR @ PDX Jazz Festival

03/02 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/03 Arcata, CA @ Van Duzer Theatre

03/04 Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

03/06 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/08 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/10 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/12 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/13 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/14 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

03/15 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/17 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/18 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/19 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/21 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/22 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/24 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/28 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/29 Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/31 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/01 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/02 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/04 London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/04 Manchester, UK @ Academy

14/04 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

15/04 Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

17/04 Berlin, DE @ Astra

It Is What It Is is out 4/3 on Brainfeeder. Pre-order it here.