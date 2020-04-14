Watch Hayley Williams Cover Tegan And Sara’s “Call It Off”

Like the rest of us, Hayley Williams is staying at home. Last week, she killed some time by covering Phoebe Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals.” This week, she’s decided to do a quick rendition of Tegan And Sara’s “Call It Off.” A couple years ago when The Con turned 10 years old, she covered a different song from that album, “Nineteen,” for a compilation that the duo put together, so she’s traveled down this road before, and still sounds great doing it.

Unlike the rest of us (or most of us, anyway), Hayley Williams is in the middle of an album rollout. Her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, is out next month. We’ve heard a lot of songs from it already, in the form of a five-track EP and three singles since then, “Over Yet,” “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” and, just last week, “My Friend.”

Watch her Tegan And Sara cover below.