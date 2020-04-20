The Psychedelic Furs – “No-One”

The Psychedelic Furs, modern-rock radio juggernauts of the ’80s, broke up in 1992. They reunited in 2000, and they’ve been playing live shows since then, but they haven’t released an album since 1991’s World Outside. That’s about to change, though it’ll take longer than anticipated. Earlier this year, the band announced that they’d made a new album called Made Of Rain and that it would be out in spring. It won’t be. Recently, the Furs announced that the album’s release would be pushed back to mid-summer. In the meantime, though, they’ve dropped another single, and it’s another good one.

The first two singles from Made Of Rain, “Don’t Believe” and especially “You’ll Be Mine,” were better than anyone had any right to expect from an aging band just getting back into the studio for the first time in decades. The latest of the Made Of Rain tracks is called “No-One,” and it’s yet another example of the Psychedelic Furs beautifully evoking the sound of their heyday, coming off like the record that the band would’ve released right after World Outside if they hadn’t taken all those years off.

“No-One” is a stentorian rocker full of stadium-gloom atmosphere and purposeful guitar churn. Richard Butler’s baritone remains vast and bottomless, and the band still knows how to build up to huge, satisfying crescendos. This thing is going to sound great in big venues when the band finally gets a chance to tour again. In the meantime, you can hear it below.

Made Of Rain is out 7/31 on Cooking Vinyl. Pre-order it here.