Supreme Announces My Bloody Valentine Collection

My Bloody Valentine are the latest band to partner with the preeminent streetwear brand Supreme on a new collection. The artwork for Loveless, the Feed Me With Your Kiss EP and the Glider EP all grace new t-shirts, hoodies, and other apparel that includes a trucker jacket and a rayon shirt.

“My Bloody Valentine has influenced generations of musicians and audiences,” Supreme said in a statement. “The band forged new possibilities in how to make noise music, as well as how to listen to and experience it.”

The MBV Supreme collection will be available online on 4/23 (in Japan on 4/25). Supreme stories in the US, UK, France, and Japan are closed due to the pandemic, so shipping fees will be waived on orders over $150. (Generous!) More details here, and you can check out some more of the pieces below.

My Bloody Valentine/Supreme. 04/23/2020

In the last couple years, Supreme has released collections featuring The Velvet Underground, Madonna, and that Chant album from the ’90s.

