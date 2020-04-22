Jersey 4 Jersey Highlights: Watch Fountains Of Wayne With Sharon Van Etten, Bruce Springsteen, SZA, & More

Tonight, the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund hosted an hour-long benefit concert called Jersey 4 Jersey. Famous NJ natives and residents including Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Fountains Of Wayne, Sharon Van Etten, SZA, Halsey, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Bennett, Charli Puth, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, and Saquon Barkley spoke and performed from their homes to encourage people to donate and help fight COVID-19.

Fountains Of Wayne’s remaining members reunited for the first time in seven years to pay tribute to their late bandmate Adam Schlesinger, who passed away earlier this month due to complications from COVID-19. And they were joined by another Jersey artist, Sharon Van Etten, on bass and backing vocals. “This is for Adam, his parents, his children, and New Jersey,” singer Chris Collingwood said before launching into a performance of “Hackensack.”

The whole Jersey 4 Jersey event opened up with Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa playing “Land Of Hope And Dreams” together. Towards the end of the show, they returned to perform “Jersey Girl.” SZA also played her song “20 Something” accompanied by her friend Carter Lang on guitar. Jon Bon Jovi played “Livin’ On A Prayer” and a song about coronavirus. Charlie Puth covered Springsteen (with his bed made this time). And Halsey did her song “Finally // beautiful stranger.”

Watch some clips from the fundraiser below and donate to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund here.