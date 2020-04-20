Fountains Of Wayne Performing With Sharon Van Etten At NJ Benefit Show

Fountains Of Wayne’s remaining members are reuniting for the first time in 7 years to pay tribute to their late bandmate Adam Schlesinger, who passed away earlier this month due to complications with COVID-19. Chris Collingwood, Jody Porter, and Brian Young will be joined by Sharon Van Etten, who will play bass and sing backing vocals.

They will be performing as part of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund’s JERSEY 4 JERSEY livestream event, which will take place this Wednesday (4/22) starting at 7PM ET.

“As a New Jersey native, it means so much to me to participate in the NJPRF charitable event that gives back to this community,” Van Etten said in a statement. “Adam was an incredible songwriter and I am truly humbled to join Fountains of Wayne in his honor.”

“Brian, Jody and I are honored to be part of the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, and grateful that Sharon was able to perform with us,” Fountains Of Wayne said. “Adam would have been proud that Fountains were helping to raise money for fellow New Jerseyans.”