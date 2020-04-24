Watch Post Malone’s Nirvana Tribute Livestream

Despite his position at the intersection of mainstream rap and pop, Post Malone has made no secret of his abiding love for rock music, and Nirvana is high on his list of favorites. “All Apologies” is among the songs Posty has covered while brandishing his trusty acoustic guitar, a list that also includes hits by ’90s alt-rock staples Green Day and Oasis. Kurt Cobain is among the musicians our man Austin has tattooed on his body. The connection runs deep. Plus, seemingly every rapper in the past quarter-century has made reference to Cobain at some point. So there are all kinds of ways you can feel about Post Malone doing a Nirvana-themed livestream, but surprised isn’t one of them.

He’s playing this online show to benefit the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Viewers will have the option to give money in real time using the DONATE button on the top right-hand side of the screen. He’s aiming to raise $7.5 million in donations, and Google.org has pledged to match all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5 million. Because the YouTube premiere countdown went online several hours before the stream was set to begin, the fundraiser has already generated more than $2 million.

Two days ago, Posty announced this webcast with an inauspicious YouTube promo featuring a short clip of himself seated on stage with a guitar with crowd noise in the background. Personally, I’d prefer an album’s worth of Nirvana covers cut in a studio in Post Malone’s signature style over something like open mic night. But whatever he’s planned, it’s about to go down. The Post Malone Nirvana tribute livestream begins at 6PM ET, and the only way to find out what it entails is to watch.

Here we are now, entertain us.

UPDATE: Posty’s band included Travis Barker on drums, Nick Mac on guitar, and Brian Lee on bass. Check out the performance and setlist below.

SETLIST:

“Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle”

“Drain You”

“Come As You Are”

“Lounge Act”

“School”

“Heart-Shaped Box”

“Something In The Way”

“About A Girl”

“Stay Away”

“Lithium”

“Breed”

“On A Plain”

“Very Ape”

“Territorial Pissings”

“In Bloom”