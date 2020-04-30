Kehlani – “F&MU”

Californian R&B star Kehlani announced her second studio album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, last week. The LP will include her recent singles “Everybody Business” and “Toxic,” which seemed to address her contentious breakup with rapper YG. And today, Kehlani has shared a third song, “F&MU,” which stands for “fuck and make up.” Produced by her longtime collaborator Jahaan Sweet, the song features another self-shot and self-edited music video. Watch and listen below.

It Was Good Until It Wasn’t is out 5/8 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.