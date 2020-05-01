K A G – “Ode To Billie Joe” (Bobbie Gentry Cover) & “Wolf Like Me” (TV On The Radio Cover)

The last time Bandcamp did its special revenue share-waiving promotion, Priests frontwoman Katie Alice Greer released two EPs and a single of new material. Today, Bandcamp is back at it, and so is K A G. This time, Greer has shared lo-fi, bare-bones guitar covers of Bobbie Gentry’s 1967 story song “Ode To Billie Joe” and TV On The Radio’s classic “Wolf Like Me.”

“Songs by Bobbie Gentry and TV On The Radio, respectively,” a message on Bandcamp read. “Lilah Larson plays guitar, backup vocals, percussion on 5. Katie plays keys, vocals, additional guitar on 5. Both recorded/mixed.” For some reason, the Gentry cover is just called “2” and the TVOTR one is “5.” Listen below.