Bandcamp Waiving Revenue Share This Friday To Support Artists During Pandemic

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is having terrible and wide-ranging effects on musicians and the music industry. With tours and festivals effectively cancelled through at least April (and probably for longer), artists have lost a major source of income.

It’s important, if you’re able to do so, to purchase music and merchandise directly from musicians. Pick up that vinyl you’ve been debating on buying (lots of suggestions in our Album Of The Week archive), or get a comfy sweatshirt to snuggle up in during these quarantine months,

An effective way to do this is through an artist’s Bandcamp page. The company typically takes 15% on digital sales and 10% on merchandise, but they’ve announced that this Friday (3/20) from midnight PST to midnight PST, they’ll be waiving their revenue share in an effort to support artists during the pandemic.

“For many artists, a single day of boosted sales can mean the difference between being able to pay rent or not,” Bandcamp co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond said in a statement. “It may sound simple, but the best way to help artists is with your direct financial support, and we hope you’ll join us on Friday and through the coming months as we work to support artists in this challenging time.”

Read their full statement here and feel free to share some of the best music you’ve been listening to lately in the comments so we can all support come Friday.